OnePlus TV confirmed to come with a 55-inch QLED display

OnePlus announced its plans to enter the Smart TV market last year and recently, it confirmed that the company’s first smart TV, named OnePlus TV will first get launched in India next month. Now, the company has revealed more details about this upcoming product.

In a new announcement on social media, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come with a 55-inch QLED display to provide an “unparalleled viewing experience”. As per the reports, the company could announce four models of OnePlus TV.

While OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus TV will make its debut in the Indian market first in September, the company has not yet revealed the launch date. However, there are reports claiming that the launch could happen on 26th September.

OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau explained the reason behind launching its television product first in India. He says that the company has great relations with the content providers in the country. He adds that content is the most important aspect of TV and the company wanted to focus on getting it right.

Upgrade to an unparalleled viewing experience with a 55" QLED display on the OnePlus TV 📺 Get notified – https://t.co/LTDvaPHwH0 pic.twitter.com/Wyg4aONW9W — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 22, 2019

As for the other markets, Lau has confirmed that the company will be bringing the product in North America, Europe, and China at a later date but has not specified a timeframe. But it will roll out in those markets when the company has strong content partners.

Pete Lau has also said that the product will come with great image and sound quality, as well as great design that will sit well in the living room and offer class-leading smart TV experience, setting a benchmark for future smart televisions.