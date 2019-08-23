Redmi GM Lu Weibing shares camera samples of the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone

Ahead of its launch on 29th August in China along with the 70-inch Redmi TV, the company’s general manager Lu Weibing has shared the camera samples of the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone online.

In the image shared by Lu Weibing on Weibo, he is standing next to a 3-meter tall printed photo of a cat that was earlier shared by the company as a camera sample of the 64 MP smartphone. He also shared another image in which highlights the detailing in the images captured by the phone.

As the phone features a Tetracell sensor, it’s actually meant to produce 16 MP images with 4-to-1 pixel binning, with impressive quality. The company has teased that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with 25x zoom support.

So far, it has already been confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Helio G90T chipset along with liquid cooling support. The Helio G90T is an octa-core processor with two Cortex A76 CPU cores working at 2.05 GHz and six Cortex A55 CPU cores clocked at 2 GHz. The processor supports up to 90Hz displays, 64-megapixel camera sensor with quad-camera setup and up to 10 GB of RAM.

As said, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup and Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64-megapixel sensor as the primary one. It will have a maximum resolution of 9248 x 6936 pixels and can be used to print a big poster of 3.26 meters.

While the Pro model will come with a 64 MP primary camera sensor, the standard model will come with a 48 MP primary sensor. Both the smartphones are expected to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will support NFC connectivity – a first for the Redmi Note lineup.