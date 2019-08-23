Redmi Note 8 Pro teased to feature 25x Zoom support
Ahead of the launch of Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone on 29th August in China, lots of features related to the smartphone keep surfacing online, most by the company itself. In the latest development, a new teaser hints at the 25x zoom support.
A new teaser shared by the company shows a photo of a parrot and claims that the phone is able to produce ‘hair level’ clarity even when the photo is zoomed 25 times. This seems to be hinting that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with 25x zoom support, trumping the 20x zoom support of the upcoming Oppo Reno2 smartphone.
Recently, Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi brand, shared a couple of camera samples of this upcoming smartphone as well as an image in which he is standing next to a 3-meter tall printed photo of a cat that was earlier shared by the company as a camera sample of the 64 MP sensor.
The Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup and Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64-megapixel sensor as the primary one. It will have a maximum resolution of 9248 x 6936 pixels and can be used to print a big poster of 3.26 meters.
In the camera department, while the Pro model will come with a 64 MP primary camera sensor, the standard model will come with a 48 MP primary sensor. Both the smartphones are expected to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will support NFC connectivity as well as IR blaster.
The company has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Helio G90T chipset along with liquid cooling support. The Helio G90T is an octa-core processor with two Cortex A76 CPU cores working at 2.05 GHz and six Cortex A55 CPU cores clocked at 2 GHz. It supports up to 90Hz displays, 64 MP camera sensor and up to 10 GB of RAM.