Redmi Note 8 Pro teased to feature 25x Zoom support

Ahead of the launch of Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone on 29th August in China, lots of features related to the smartphone keep surfacing online, most by the company itself. In the latest development, a new teaser hints at the 25x zoom support.

A new teaser shared by the company shows a photo of a parrot and claims that the phone is able to produce ‘hair level’ clarity even when the photo is zoomed 25 times. This seems to be hinting that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with 25x zoom support, trumping the 20x zoom support of the upcoming Oppo Reno2 smartphone.

Recently, Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi brand, shared a couple of camera samples of this upcoming smartphone as well as an image in which he is standing next to a 3-meter tall printed photo of a cat that was earlier shared by the company as a camera sample of the 64 MP sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup and Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64-megapixel sensor as the primary one. It will have a maximum resolution of 9248 x 6936 pixels and can be used to print a big poster of 3.26 meters.