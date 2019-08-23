Top 10 Best Small Apps for Android (Less than 2 MB)

Remember those days when our Smartphones had 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage? The price of a 2 GB Internet pack was Rs.400 and that plan lasted for a month. Getting all the nostalgic feels right? While mostly everyone of us has moved on and upgraded to premium or good mid-range smartphones there are still many people out there who are using phones with less storage capacity. This article is for them or anyone who is looking for good apps in a small size.

Let’s get started and check out the Top 5 best Small Apps for Android which are less than 2 MB.

1. VIA Browser- Fast and Light

If you are tired of your same old default phone browser then this might be a perfect replacement for you. Developed by Lakor, VIA Browser just has a size of 772 KB. It has features like Ad Block Mode, Night Mode, Incognito mode and a Desktop Site mode which allows users to see the desktop websites with just a single click. It also includes Add-Ons like Download Manager and QR Code scanner which allows users to scan QR codes and gives a faster downloading experience. For the size of 772 KB, this app is a complete package. You can download VIA Browser from the link given below.

2. Vanilla Music

Are you one of those people who still download songs instead of streaming them online? If yes, then this is the perfect app for playing them. Coming from the developer adiran.ulrich, Vanilla Music is a clean and simple music player which weighs only 2 MB. It supports playlists and groups your songs by Artists, Albums and Genres. For just the size of 2 MB, this app is one of the best music players you can download on your phones. Vanilla Music can be downloaded from the link given below.

3.Instadict

Next on our list, we have the Instadict Dictionary app by Shashank Mishra. This app just weighs 1.3 MB and is one of the coolest Dictionary apps out there. To use Instadict all you have to do is just copy the word and shake your phone horizontally and by doing that you’ll get the meaning of the word you were looking for. You can download Instadict from the link given below.

4. Lockwatch- Thief Catcher

With over 1M+ Downloads, Lockwatch is an app that clicks a photo using the front camera when someone is trying to unlock your phone with a wrong code. The picture is later sent to your mail with the exact GPS location so you can find out whoever is trying to use your phone. This app can come handy if your phone gets stolen by a thief or if a friend is trying to access your phone. There are some premium features too and for using that you’ll to pay an amount of 4 US Dollars. The size of this app is just 325 KB and you can download it from the links given below.

5. MP3 Cutter and Ringtone Maker

Some songs have those lyrics or parts which make us fall in love with them and to cut those best parts you can use this app. MP3 Cutter & Ringtone Maker allows its users to make MP3 ringtones, record live audio, and trim the best parts from it for free. It supports formats like MP3, WAV, AAC, and AMR. Coming from the house of Atomic Infoapps, the size of this app is just 2 MB and it can be downloaded from the link below.

6.Facebook Lite

The Facebook Lite App by Facebook is a lighter version of the original Facebook app with a completely different UI. Mostly every main feature of Facebook like sharing posts to timeline, liking photos, searching for friends and editing your profile is available on the Facebook Lite app but you may miss out on some features.

The size of the original Facebook App depends on the device and usually, it’s more than 100MB so if you want to save up some space the Facebook Lite app can be a great alternative for you as it only comes with a size of 2 MB.

7. Shazam Lite

Coming from the house of Apple, Inc, Shazam Lite is an app that lets you discover music with a single click. We often go to Resturants and Parties and there are moments when we love a song that gets played at the location but we don’t know its name. You won’t face that problem anymore if you download the Shazam Lite App. To use Shazam, all you have to do is just press the Shazam button while the song is being played and Shazam will automatically identify the song and show you its name.

This app is a lite version of the popular Shazam App and comes with a size of just 625 KB. If you love listening to music you should definitely check this out.

8. Google Maps GO

Coming from the house of Google, this app needs no Introduction. The Google Maps Go is a lightweight app of the original Google Maps which now comes with navigation support. With the help of Google Maps Go, you can find out the fastest routes to your favorite places, discover new places and explore resturants and movie theatres nearby you.

The Google Maps Go requires Google Chrome to run so make sure you update your chrome browser regularly. This app just weighs 208 KB and you can download it from the link given below.

9.Atomic Bomber

Coming from the developer Luke Allen, Atomic bomber is a fun arcade game where you have to fly a NATO ground-attack fighter plane to repel the Soviet Union and you have to throw missiles on the ground. The bombs fall with realistic physics and the game is really fun to play.

Atomic Bomber weighs just 1.6 MB and you can download it from the link given below.

10. PhotocZip

Coming from the developer Eson Yu, PhotocZip allows you to compress, resize and Zip your pictures in few clicks. You can add watermarks to your images as well as convert PNG files to JPG files. It allows Batch photo compression so you can directly select multiple photos and compress them with a single click.

Talking about the size, this app just weighs 2 MB and you can download it to your Android device from the link given below.

As they say, Don’t judge a book by its cover we believe Don’t judge an app from its size. These apps may be small in size but are a complete package. These were our Top Picks for the Top 10 Apps for Android under 2 MB. If you know any other apps, let us know in the comments below.