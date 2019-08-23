Vivo Z1X with 48 MP triple rear cameras to reportedly launch in India next month

After launching the Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, reports indicate that the Chinese company is now gearing up to launch yet another Z-series smartphone in the country. As per the report, Vivo could launch Vivo Z1X smartphone in India in the first week of September.

There’s a possibility that the upcoming Vivo Z1X could be an upgraded variant of the Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India a couple of months back. The phone’s highlight is expected to be a 48 MP primary sensor in the triple-camera setup.

It is speculated that the triple camera setup of the Vivo Z1X phone could be equipped with Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 48-megapixel primary lens. It could be the rebranded version of the Vivo Z5 smartphone that was unveiled this year in China last month.

The primary camera is expected to be coupled with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 aperture ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, just like the Vivo Z1 Pro. It has also been revealed that the phone could be featuring an AMOLED display that will come embedded with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

If the company is indeed planning to launch the Vivo Z1X smartphone in India in the first week of September, then the company will soon start teasing this smartphone on various social media platforms. The smartphone is rumored to cost around ₹20,000 in India.

