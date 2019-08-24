Oppo Enco Q1 wireless headphones to launch in India on 28th August

A few days ago, Oppo had introduced Oppo Enco Q1, the company’s first Bluetooth noise-canceling neckband headphones. Now, the company is all set to launch the headphones in the Indian market, along with the Oppo Reno2 series.

The company has confirmed that the Oppo Enco Q1 will be launched in India on 28th August. This will happen at the launch event of Oppo Reno2 smartphone.

The headphones come with in-ear earbuds that are curved at a certain angle to fit the ears comfortably. It has four microphones for both FF + FB dual active noise cancellation. The new Oppo Enco Q1 comes in 3D neckband design where the body is made of one-piece holding technology.

It comes with hybrid active noise cancellation that uses both feedback and feedforward using four microphones, one pair per side. The internal microphone is used to create the feedback loop of the feedback noise cancellation system. A filter is used to minimize the acoustical signal near the microphone.

The feedforward active noise cancellation uses the external microphone to measure ambient noise before it enters the ear, processing that signal to ensure an exact and opposite signal leaves the system’s speaker to effectively cancel the ambient noise.