Huawei teases Kirin 990 chipset launch on 6th September

Ahead of IFA 2019 in Berlin, Chinese tech giant Huawei has confirmed that the company’s latest flagship chipset — HiSilicon Kirin 990 will be announced at an event on 6th September. While making the announcement, the company has released a small teaser video.

The teaser video reveals that the upcoming chipset will come with support for 5G connectivity. Previous reports related to this indicate that the chipset will have in-built support for 5G. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.

The Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC will be manufactured using TSMC’s 7nm EUV processing node which will provide 20 percent greater transistor density and in turn increased power efficiency. Some reports indicate that the new chipset will allow for 4K video recording at 60fps – a first in the Kirin series.

We are also expecting this upcoming processor to come with an enhanced NPU based on Huawei’s Da-Vinci architecture, which was first introduced with the Kirin 810 SoC.

This won’t be the first time Huawei will be launching its new Kirin chipset at IFA in Berlin. The upcoming Kirin 990 will be a successor to the Kirin 980, which powers the company’s flagship smartphones.

The upcoming Mate 30 series smartphones are also expected to be powered by Kirin 990 SoC. Further, the company has also confirmed that the company’s foldable smartphone — Huawei Mate X, will also come powered by this upcoming chipset.

