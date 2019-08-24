OnePlus TV specifications leaked online; packs MediaTek MT5670 SoC and 3 GB RAM

OnePlus has already confirmed that it’s first smart TV product — OnePlus is all set to make its debut in India next month. Recently, it also confirmed that the product will come with a 55-inch QLED screen.

Now, ahead of the launch of OnePlus TV next month, its specifications have been leaked online. It comes through a screenshot of what seems like a Google Play Developer Console listing. It reveals that OnePlus TV is codenamed “Dosa”.

As for the specifications, it will be powered by the MediaTek MT5670 chipset, which has not been launched by the company. It will be coupled with Mali-G51 GPU and 3 GB of RAM. Further, the device will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

While the listing says that the device has 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, this FHD resolution is likely for the menu only and the TV is expected to switch to 4K as required.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier said that the TV will run an “improved UI” atop Android TV and that it will provide an enhanced experience to OnePlus smartphone users, like offering a “seamless” way to enter a text on the OnePlus TV using a OnePlus phone.

Pete Lau has also said that the OnePlus TV won’t be as aggressively priced at Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup as the company is “focusing on the flagship premium positioning” and that they are benchmarking against premium products from Samsung and Sony. Ha also said that the product will come with great image and sound quality, as well as great design that will sit well in the living room and offer class-leading smart TV experience.

As for the other markets, Lau has confirmed that the company will be bringing the product in North America, Europe, and China at a later date but has not specified a timeframe. But it will roll out in those markets when the company has strong content partners.

