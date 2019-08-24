Windows 95 is now an App and here’s how you can Download it

If you are a 90’s kid you must be aware of the Windows 95 which changed the game when it was launched. It was the first OS that introduced Desktop and allowed users to manage files from “My Computer” and “Recycle Bin”. It was also the very first OS that came with Internet Explorer.

But what if I told you that you can now download Windows 95 as an App? Yes, you heard that right. Slack developer Felix Rieseberg created Windows 95 as an App and it runs directly as you open it. It supports macOS, Windows, and Linux so it doesn’t matter which OS you are using you can try the Windows 95 App easily.



The Windows 95 App comes with a size of 280 MB and requires only 200 MB of RAM to run. It comes with Floppy Disk Support and Felix has also given us some pre-installed games, Paint, Wordpad and amazingly its latest release also supports Sound.

The pre-installed games include Doom, Wolfenstein3D, A10 Tank Killer, and Grand Prix Circuit so if you are in a mood of playing some old school games you can check it out. The app is uploaded on GitHub and you can download it by clicking here.