Android Q is officially named Android 10; gets a new logo as well

Breaking its decade-old history of naming new Android releases after desserts, Google has today announced that the Android Q will officially be named Android 10. So from now on, it’s just numbed — Android 10 this year, Android 11 next, and so on.

In a statement, the company said that “we’ve heard feedback over the years that the names weren’t always understood by everyone in the global community”. It’s quite simple to name it Android 10 rather than Android Q as it is easier to understand the version number.

But that’s not it. Along with the new name, the company has also updated the logo for Android. Aude Gandon, Global Brand Director for Android says that the new logo has “more modern” wordmark. He adds, “the robot is what makes Android special. It makes it human, fun, and approachable.”

He also says that going forward, Android will be represented by more than “green and gray”. Only one of those new secondary colors is also one of Google’s primary colors — the blue. Google says that it’s going to start using this design over its various apps and services in the weeks leading up to Android 10’s release and beyond that.

We are expecting the final release of Android 10 to take place before the end of this month. If that happens, we will see the first batch of smartphones getting updated to this newer version very soon.