Samsung Galaxy A30s and A50s announced; features triple rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery
Samsung has today announced two new smartphones in its Galaxy A-lineup — the Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s. As the name suggests, the phones are the upgraded variants of the original devices launched earlier this year.
Both the smartphones come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display but the A30s has HD+ screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels while the A50s comes with Full HD+ screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. While the A50s has an Infinity-U display, the A30s come with Infinity-V design for the display.
Under the hood, the Galaxy A30s is powered by an octa-core processor with two cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and six cores clocked at 1.6 GHz. The Samsung Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, is powered an octa-core processor with four cores at 2.3 GHz and another four cores at 1.7 GHz.
In terms of memory configuration, the Galaxy A50s comes with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy A30s comes packed with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64/128 GB of internal storage.
As for the camera configuration, the Samsung Galaxy A30s features triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 25 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.
Coming to the Galaxy A50s, it comes equipped with triple camera setup having a 48 MP primary sensor, coupled with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
Both the smartphones are powered by 4000 mAh battery and come with support for 15W fast charging support and USB Type-C port. Also, both of them will be available in four color options — Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green, and Prism Crush Violet2.
While both the Galaxy A30s and the Galaxy A50s have been announced by the company, Samsung has not yet revealed their pricing and availability information.
Samsung Galaxy A30s Specifications
- CPU: Dual 1.8 GHz and Hexa 1.6 GHz
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with One UI
- Display: 6.4-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
- Rear Camera: Triple camera –25 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32/64/128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
- Colors: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green, and Prism Crush Violet2
- Battery: 4000 mAh with 15W Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy A50s Specifications
- CPU: Quad 2.3 GHz + Quad 1.7 GHz
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with One UI
- Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Rear Camera: Triple camera — 48 MP (f/2.0) + 5 MP + 8 MP (Ultra Wide)
- Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card
- Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
- Colors: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green, and Prism Crush Violet2
- Battery: 4000 mAh with 15W Fast Charging
Pricing and Availability
- Pricing: To be announced
- Availability: To be announced