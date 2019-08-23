After weeks of teasing, Vivo has finally launched its two new smartphones in the Chinese market under its iQOO sub-brand — iQOO Pro and iQOO Pro 5G. Both the smartphones come with almost the same set of specifications, except for the 5G connectivity support.

The smartphones feature a 6.41-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core SoC with support for liquid cooling.

It also has carbon fiber and temperature equalizing plate for improved heat dissipation. The device packs up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The 5G variant has Snapdragon X50 modem with 6 Antenna design along with side distributed antenna technology.

Most of the 5G antennas are placed on the upper side of the mobile phone so that hands don’t block the signal when holding the phone. In the camera department, there’s a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, a secondary 13-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait shots.

On the front side, the smartphones come with a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone is running Android 9 Pie OS with FunTouch OS 9 on top. It also packs Game Space 2.0 which brings new visual upgrade, Professional linear motor and 4D Vibration 3.0 offers improved gaming experience. There’s also Halo lighting effect 2.0 that lets you choose lighting effect color, mode, frequency and more based on the preference.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G/4G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C 2.0, and NFC. Both the smartphones are powered by 4500 mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging support.

The iQOO Pro and iQOO Pro 5G come in Black and Blue color options. As for the pricing, the iQOO Pro base model with 8 GB RAM costs 3,198 Yuan while the 12 GB RAM model costs 3,498 Yuan. The 8 GB RAM model of iQOO Pro 5G is priced at 3,798 Yuan while the 8 GB + 256 GB model costs 3,998 Yuan. The top-end 5G model with 12 GB RAM is priced at 4,098 Yuan.

Vivo iQOO Pro / iQOO Pro 5G Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor RAM: 8/12 GB

8/12 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9

Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 Display: 6.41-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

6.41-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with 1/2.0″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture + 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

48 MP rear camera with 1/2.0″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture + 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP camera, f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 12 MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

12 MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Connectivity: 5G/4G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C 2.0, and NFC

5G/4G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C 2.0, and NFC Other: In-display fingerprint Scanner, Game Space 2.0

In-display fingerprint Scanner, Game Space 2.0 Colors: Black and Blue

Black and Blue Battery: 4500 mAh with 44W ultra-fast charging

Pricing and Availability