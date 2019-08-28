Realme Q series to launch in China on 5th September

After teasing it for several times, Realme has finally announced that it will be launching Realme Q series smartphones in China on 5th September. It has been confirmed that the Realme Q series phones will feature quad-camera setup on the back.

While the company has not made it clear, it seems that the upcoming lineup will be a re-branded version of the Realme 5 series which was launched in India earlier this month. It’s noteworthy that the Realme 5 series is the company’s first to feature quad-camera setup.

Also, the Realme 5 Pro smartphone was recently certified by TENAA in China, which further points towards Realme Q being the rebranded Realme 5 series for the Chinese market. While this is most likely to be the case, the company has not yet confirmed this.

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up to launch its Realme XT smartphone in the Indian market, which features a 64 MP quad-camera setup. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that the phone will launch in India in September.

Currently, Realme is selling two smartphones in the Chinese market — Realme X and X Lite. While the Realme X was first launched in China, the X Lite is a re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro. Thus, the Realme Q-series will be the second smartphone lineup from the Oppo-backed brand in China.

