Along with the Oppo Reno2 smartphone, China-based Oppo has also launched two more smartphones in this new series — Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2Z. Both the smartphones are quite similar, except for the chipset, internal storage, and primary camera sensor.

Both the smartphones come with 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The phone’s front panel, as well as the back panel, is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, while the Reno 2Z is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 chipset, the Reno 2F is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor. While the former has 256 GB of internal storage, the latter packs 128 GB of onboard storage. Both the devices come packed with 8 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 2Z feature quad-camera setup that comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 2F comes equipped with a similar camera configuration with just one change — 48-megapixel is a Samsung GM1 sensor. On the front side, both the phones feature a 16-megapixel pop-up mechanism with AI Beauty features.

Connectivity options on both the phones include Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, GPS and GLONASS, Bluetooth, and more. Both the devices are running ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and are powered by 4000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support.

The Oppo Reno 2Z comes in Sky White, Luminous Black, and Polar Light colors and is priced at ₹29,990. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 2F comes in Sky White and Lake Green colors but it’s pricing details have not been revealed. The Reno 2Z is up for pre-booking and will go on sale from 6th September via Flipkart, Oppo partner stores, and other major retailers.

Oppo Reno 2Z Specifications

6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection Rear Camera: 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens

Oppo Reno 2F Specifications

6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection Rear Camera: 48-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens

Pricing and Availability in India