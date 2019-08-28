After teasing the smartphone for over a week, Oppo has today finally launched the Oppo Reno2 smartphone in India, as promised. As the name suggests, the phone is a successor of the Oppo Reno launched earlier this year.

The smartphone features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with ultra-narrow bezels and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens for 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, an 8-megapixel 116-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel mono lens.

On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel shark-fin pop-up camera with an LED flash. As per the company, the front camera module can withstand elevations over 200,000 times and the mechanism takes just 0.8 seconds.

The camera on the phone comes with features like Ultra steady video mode that combines OIS and EIS, Ultra Dark Mode, and Bokeh video for both the front and rear cameras. The device also has features like Game Boost 2.0 for enhancing the gaming experience.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C. The smartphone is running Android Pie OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 6 on top. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery and comes with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The OPPO Reno 2 comes in two color options — Ocean Blue and Luminous Black. It is priced at ₹36,990 and will be available for pre-order from September 10th through Amazon.in, Flipkart and other online retailers. Offline sale for the smartphone will begin on 20th September.

Oppo Reno2 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC GPU: Adreno 618

RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.55-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection Rear Camera: 48 MP with 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, PDAF, OIS, EIS + 8 MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens + 13 MP telephoto lens for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom + 2 MP mono lens

48 MP with 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, PDAF, OIS, EIS + 8 MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens + 13 MP telephoto lens for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom + 2 MP mono lens Front Camera: 16-megapixel with an LED flash

16-megapixel with an LED flash Internal Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.1

256 GB UFS 2.1 Expandable Storage: Yes, using a microSD card

Yes, using a microSD card Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos

In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos Colors: Ocean Blue and Luminous Black

Ocean Blue and Luminous Black Battery: 4000 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India