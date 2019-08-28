Oppo Reno2 launched in India; packs SD730G SoC, 8 GB RAM and quad-camera setup
After teasing the smartphone for over a week, Oppo has today finally launched the Oppo Reno2 smartphone in India, as promised. As the name suggests, the phone is a successor of the Oppo Reno launched earlier this year.
The smartphone features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with ultra-narrow bezels and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM.
In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens for 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, an 8-megapixel 116-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel mono lens.
On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel shark-fin pop-up camera with an LED flash. As per the company, the front camera module can withstand elevations over 200,000 times and the mechanism takes just 0.8 seconds.
The camera on the phone comes with features like Ultra steady video mode that combines OIS and EIS, Ultra Dark Mode, and Bokeh video for both the front and rear cameras. The device also has features like Game Boost 2.0 for enhancing the gaming experience.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C. The smartphone is running Android Pie OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 6 on top. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery and comes with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
The OPPO Reno 2 comes in two color options — Ocean Blue and Luminous Black. It is priced at ₹36,990 and will be available for pre-order from September 10th through Amazon.in, Flipkart and other online retailers. Offline sale for the smartphone will begin on 20th September.
Oppo Reno2 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
- GPU: Adreno 618
- RAM: 8 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
- Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Rear Camera: 48 MP with 1/2.25″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, PDAF, OIS, EIS + 8 MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens + 13 MP telephoto lens for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom + 2 MP mono lens
- Front Camera: 16-megapixel with an LED flash
- Internal Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.1
- Expandable Storage: Yes, using a microSD card
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C
- Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos
- Colors: Ocean Blue and Luminous Black
- Battery: 4000 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- Pricing: ₹36,990
- Availability: Online pre-order from 10th Sept.; offline sale from 20th Sept.