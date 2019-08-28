As expected, China-based smartphone maker Meizu has today launched a new smartphone in its home market — Meizu 16s Pro. As the name itself suggests, the smartphone is an upgraded version of the Meizu 16s launched in China a few months ago.

The smartphone features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with ultra-narrow bottom bezel, 18.6:9 aspect ratio, 430 nits brightness, 103% NTSC color gamut, and 96.1% DCI-P3 color gamut. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

The device comes with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. For authentication, the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company claims is 25% faster to unlock the phone in just 0.15 seconds compared to Meizu 16s.

In the camera department, there’s a 48-megapixel primary rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, four-axis OIS, a 20-megapixel secondary telephoto lens with Sony IMX350 sensor for 3x lossless zoom and a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 117° ultra-wide-angle lens that also lets you shoot 2.5cm macro

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 20-megapixel camera. It also comes with support for 0.2-second face unlock and several AI beauty features. The phone also comes with second-generation stereo speakers and the built-in mEngine 3.0, along with 4D gaming experience.

The smartphone comes running Flyme OS 8, which is based on Android 9 Pie operating system. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), USB Type-C. The handset is powered by a 3600 mAh battery which comes with support for 24W mCharge fast charging.

The Meizu 16s Pro comes in Black, White, Green and Gradient White colors. It is priced at 2699 yuan (~$376) for 6 GB + 128 GB model. while the 8 GB + 128 GB model costs 2999 yuan (~$ 418). The top-end model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs 3299 yuan (~$460). It will be available for order in China from today and will go on sale from August 31st.

Meizu 16s Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (1 x Kryo 485 at 2.96 GHz + 3 x Kryo 485 at 2.42 GHz + 4 x Kryo 385 at 1.8 GHz) 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (1 x Kryo 485 at 2.96 GHz + 3 x Kryo 485 at 2.42 GHz + 4 x Kryo 385 at 1.8 GHz) 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 640

Adreno 640 RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Flyme OS 8

Android 9 Pie with Flyme OS 8 Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 18.6:9 aspect ratio, 430 nits brightness, 103% NTSC color gamut, and 96.1% DCI-P3 color gamut

6.2-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 18.6:9 aspect ratio, 430 nits brightness, 103% NTSC color gamut, and 96.1% DCI-P3 color gamut Rear Camera: Triple Camera — 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, four-axis OIS + 20-megapixel secondary telephoto lens with Sony IMX350 sensor for 3x lossless zoom + 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 117° ultra-wide-angle lens that also lets you shoot 2.5cm macro

Triple Camera — 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, four-axis OIS + 20-megapixel secondary telephoto lens with Sony IMX350 sensor for 3x lossless zoom + 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 117° ultra-wide-angle lens that also lets you shoot 2.5cm macro Front Camera: 20-megapixel

20-megapixel Internal Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), USB Type-C Other: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Colors: Black, White, Green and Gradient White

Black, White, Green and Gradient White Battery: 3600 mAh with 24W mCharge fast charging

Pricing and Availability