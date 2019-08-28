Vivo NEX 3 expected to come with 120W Super Flash Charge technology

Vivo’s NEX lineup of smartphones, which is widely known for its experimental design, is all set to churn out yet another model. The company recently confirmed that the Vivo NEX 3 smartphone will be launched in China in September.

While several details of the smartphone have already been leaked online ahead of its launch, another feature of the device has now surfaced online. As per the report, the Vivo NEX 3 will come with support for 120W Super Flash Charge technology.

When the 120W Super Flash Technolgy was introduced, Vivo claimed that it takes just 13 minutes to fully charge a 4000 mAh battery. Recently, the company had shared a small teaser video, which showcased the phone’s Waterfall Screen design, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a pop-up front-facing camera module.

As for the camera configuration, the phone will have a circular triple-camera setup in which there will be a 64 MP sensor as the primary lens. The company also teased 5G connectivity for the NEX 3.

So far, the leaks related to this phone have claimed that the phone will have a 99.3% screen to body ratio, which if true will be ridiculously impressive. As expected, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

However, nothing more is known about the phone so far but we expect to know more in the coming days, as the phone’s launch nears. While the September launch for the Vivo NEX 3 has been confirmed, the company has not yet revealed any dates.