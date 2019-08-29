Honor 20S with triple rear cameras to launch in China on 4th September

Honor recently teased that it will be launching a new Honor 20-series smartphone in China in the first week of September. Now, the company has confirmed that it is all set to launch the Honor 20S smartphone on 4th September.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to be a cheaper variant of the Honor 20 that was launched earlier this year. The official image shows triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is expected to be the YAL-AL50 model that got certified by TENAA recently. It will feature a 6.26-inch FHD+ punch-hole display and a 32-megapixel front camera, just like the Honor 20. It also revealed a 3650 mAh battery and the 3C certification revealed 20W fast charging support.

The TENAA listing also shows up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The device is expected to come with a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera setup and a 32 MP front-facing snapper.

The Honor 20S smartphone will come in three color options — Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Icelandic White. Everything about the phone, including its full specs, features, pricing, and availability details will be revealed when it goes official next week.

