Motorola One Macro goes official in India; comes with Helio P70 SoC and 4 GB RAM

As teased earlier, Motorola has today launched its new smartphone in the Indian market — Motorola One Macro, which is yet another addition to the company’s growing list of smartphones under its One lineup.

The phone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor along with 4 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel primary camera with laser auto focus, a 2-megapixel secondary camera for portrait shots and another 2-megapixel tertiary camera for taking macro shots.

On the front side, the device comes with an 8 MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and given that it’s an Android phone, the device offers the stock Android experience. The handset is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support.

The Motorola One Macro comes in Space Blue color and is priced at ₹9,999 and will be available from Flipkart starting from October 12th.

Motorola One Macro Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution

6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution CPU: MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB; expandable memory up to 512 GB with microSD

64 GB; expandable memory up to 512 GB with microSD OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size, Laser AF, PDAF + 2 MP camera for macro + 2 MP for portraits with f/2.2 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size

13 MP with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size, Laser AF, PDAF + 2 MP camera for macro + 2 MP for portraits with f/2.2 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size Front Camera: 8 MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size

8 MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size Others: Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant (IPX2)

Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant (IPX2) Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C Colors: Space Blue

Space Blue Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability