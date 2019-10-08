Motorola One Macro teased to launch in India on 9th October

Motorola, which has launched a few smartphones under its One series such as One Action and One Vision, is now gearing up to launch another phone — Motorola One Macro. We recently reported that the phone could get launched in India as soon as next week.

Now, online retailer Flipkart, which has been selling partner for Motorola since past few years, has teased that the Motorola One Macro will be launched in India on 9th October, i.e. tomorrow.

Ahead of the phone’s official launch, several details related to the smartphone have already been leaked online. The device was recently spotted on Extra.com with the image of the upcoming phone that resembles with its live photo that had appeared online last month.

It was listed for a price of SAR 899, which roughly converts to $240 or ₹16,977. The image of the smartphone in the listing revealed triple camera setup on the back with sensor aligned vertically in the top-left corner along with LED flash and laser-assisted autofocus. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

The smartphone, which carries model number of XT2016-1, is an Android One smartphone. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset that works at 1.9GHz along with 2 GB of RAM. It will come with a 4000 mAh battery and be offered in two storage options — 32 GB and 64 GB storage.

The major selling feature of the phone could be its macro lens. The camera setup of the phone could include a main lens of 13 MP, a depth sensor of 2 MP and a macro lens of 2 MP. The handset is rumored to be equipped with a 5.7-inch display that may offer 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution. It will come preloaded with Android 9 Pie OS.

