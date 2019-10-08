Realme X2 Pro launch is scheduled on 15th October in Madrid

Yesterday, we reported that the Realme X2 Pro, the company’s first premium flagship smartphone could get launched on 15th October. Now, a new leaked poster reveals that the company has scheduled a launch event in Madrid on 15th October.

The poster also confirms that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back where the sensors are arranged vertically in the top-left corner. The company has already confirmed key specs of the phone through various teasers.

It has been confirmed that the phone will feature a 90Hz display to offer fluid viewing experience while scrolling through apps, images or webpages. The handset is expected offer a tall aspect ratio of 20:9, however, It remains to be seen whether the Realme X2 Pro features a notch-less display or a screen with waterdrop notch.

As for the cameras, the smartphone will come with 64-megapixel quad cameras system, which will be coupled with 115-degree ultrawide lens along with a telephoto lens and a depth sensor. The X2 Pro will offer users with 20x hybrid zoom support.

The Realme X2 Pro will be powered by 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset along with up to 8 GB RAM. The handset may offer users with a maximum native storage of 256 GB and is expected to run Android 9 Pie OS coupled with ColorOS 6.1 user interface.

While the Europe launch details have been revealed, there’s nothing confirmed about the phone’s launch in the Indian market. However, there’s a high possibility that this Realme X2 Pro could also get launched in the Indian market along with the Realme XT 730G as the phone has got BIS certification in India. It remains to be seen if the phone comes to the Indian shores as X2 Pro or under a new monicker.

Source