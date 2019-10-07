Realme X2 Pro India launch confirmed as the phone gets BIS certified

Realme X2 Pro, the first premium flagship smartphone from the Oppo-backed Realme is all set to go official in Europe and China later this month. Now, it has been confirmed that the smartphone will also make its way to the Indian market.

The upcoming Realme X2 Pro has been certified by BIS in India, which is a mandatory certification for a device to go on sale in the Indian market. When the phone was spotted in the Blutooth SIG listing, it revealed that the phone has got approval from BIS authority in India.

#realme flagship (RMX1931) to launch soon in India, gets certified by BIS. pic.twitter.com/NWoEf84lFi — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) October 6, 2019

While the launch date of this premium smartphone is not yet known, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India has already confirmed that the Realme XT 730G smartphone will get launched in India later this year in December.

There’s a high possibility that this Realme X2 Pro could also get launched in the Indian market along with the Realme XT 730G. However, it remains to be seen if the phone comes to the Indian shores as X2 Pro or under a new monicker.

A recent teaser shared by the company has confirmed that the phone will come with support for 50W fast charging technology. Earlier teaser had hinted about 65W fast charging but that has been taken down by the company.

It has been confirmed that the phone will feature a 90Hz display to offer fluid viewing experience while scrolling through apps, images or webpages. The handset is expected offer a tall aspect ratio of 20:9, however, It remains to be seen whether the Realme X2 Pro features a notch-less display or a screen with waterdrop notch.

As for the cameras, the smartphone will come with 64-megapixel quad cameras system, which will be coupled with 115-degree ultrawide lens along with a telephoto lens and a depth sensor. The X2 Pro will offer users with 20x hybrid zoom support.

The Realme X2 Pro will be powered by 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset along with up to 8 GB RAM. The handset may offer users with a maximum native storage of 256 GB and is expected to run Android 9 Pie OS coupled with ColorOS 6.1 user interface.

Source