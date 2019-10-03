Realme X2 Pro confirmed to support 65W fast charging

We recently reported that Oppo-backed Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC — Realme X2 Pro. This was confirmed through Weibo posts from a couple of executives of the company.

Now, more details about the smartphone have been confirmed. In the latest teaser, the company has confirmed that the phone will come with support for 65W fast charging technology. With this, it will be the second smartphone in the world to have such technology, after Oppo Reno Ace. The 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 30 minutes.

It has also been confirmed that the phone will feature a 90Hz display to offer fluid viewing experience while scrolling through apps, images or webpages. The handset is expected offer a tall aspect ratio of 20:9, however, It remains to be seen whether the Realme X2 Pro features a notch-less display or a screen with waterdrop notch.

As for the cameras, the smartphone will come with 64-megapixel quad cameras system, which will be coupled with 115-degree ultrawide lens along with a telephoto lens and a depth sensor. The X2 Pro will offer users with 20x hybrid zoom support.

The teaser shared by the company mentions UK in addition to Spain, confirming that the smartphone will first launch in these two countries. We expect the phone to get launched in India soon after its debut but nothing is revealed by the company yet about its availability in India.

Source