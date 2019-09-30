Realme X2Pro could be the upcoming SD855+ powered smartphone

Several smartphone brands have updated their flagship smartphones with the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. However, it seems that the chipset could be the first one for the entry of Realme in the premium segment.

Realme has not yet launched any smartphone in the premium segment but now it has been confirmed that the company is working on a device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

Now, Realme China’s Product Director Wang Wei Derek shared a mysterious phone named Realme X2Pro on Weibo, hinting at it being the SD855+ powered smartphone. Also, Realme CMO Xu Qi also used the unreleased Realme X2Pro to add a new Weibo post.

While the company has not yet revealed anything about this smartphone, a reliable tipster from China has claimed that the Realme X2Pro will get launched in mid-October.

Recently, a Realme phone with model number RMX1931 was spotted at the database of Bluetooth SIG. The listing suggested that the smartphone is fueled by 2.84GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor which suggested that it could be featuring the Snapdragon 855 SoC, It remains to be seen whether the phone will be equipped with SD855 or SD855+.

The listing had further stated that the Realme RMX1931 is fitted with a 6.55-inch full HD display and carries support for Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The handset will be running on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie OS.

Given the aggressive pricing strategy of Realme, it’s pretty clear that when the Realme X2Pro smartphone gets launched, it will be competing against the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro.

