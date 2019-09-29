Best Deals from Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale

The festive season is on in India and it brings us a lot of great deals as Flipkart and Amazon have kicked off their biggest sales of the year. Flipkart’s Big Billion Day and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival just went live and it brings us deals that we can’t refuse. Hence, in this article, we’ve compiled the Top deals on which you can get your hands in this sale. Without waiting further, Let’s get started.

Best Deals from Flipkart’s Big Billion Day and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale:

1) Amazfit BIP Lite Smartwatch

Coming from the house of Huami, a Xiaomi backed company the Amazfit BIP Lite smartwatch was launched in India for ₹3999. The smartwatch features a 1.28 color touch screen display which is protected by 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 on the top. It is powered by a 200 mAh battery and Huami claims that it can give you battery life up to 45 days. The smartwatch is compatible with the Mi Fit App and you can customize it’s watch faces according to your needs.

The Amazfit BIP Lite smartwatch comes with Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, and Notification Control which means that it has every feature you need. In addition to this, it also has sports modes that get connected to your phone’s GPS to keep track of your running activities. The design looks similar to the Apple Watch and it comes with a 20mm case and interchangeable straps.

The regular selling price of this smartwatch is Rs.3999 but you can get it for Rs.2999 in Amazon’s Great Indian Sale. You can buy the smartwatch from the link given below.

2) POCO F1

The smartphone which changed the market last year also gets a price cut in this sale. Xiaomi’s POCO F1 comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 which is coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM. For those who don’t know, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is a flagship-grade processor and it is also a predecessor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 which is one of the most powerful processors available in the market right now. It is capable of running heavy games and you can multitask easily on the device.

The regular selling price for the POCO F1 starts from Rs.17,999 but you can get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the POCO F1 for Rs.13,500 with Rs.1000 Amazon Pay Cashback +10% off on SBI Cards offer. It will also get a price cut on Flipkart from tonight and the price will start from Rs.14,999. It is to be noted that you can also use the card offers from Flipkart and get this at a lower rate. You can buy the POCO F1 from the links given below.

3) Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ Display and it comes with a 32 MP In-Display Front Camera. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE octa-core processor which is coupled with 4/6 GB of RAM. It packs a 5000 mAh battery that easily lasts up to a day and supports 18W fast charging. It features a triple camera setup on the back that comes with a 16 MP (aperture ratio of f/1.78) Primary Sensor, 8 MP Super Wide-Angle Sensor and a 2 MP Depth Sensor.

The smartphone is currently available for Rs.14,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64 GB Storage Variant whereas the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs.16,990. For the people who need more storage, the smartphone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128 GB Variant and it regularly sells for Rs.17,990. In Flipkart’s Big Billion Days the Vivo Z1 Pro is also getting a price cut and it will start from Rs.12,990. It is to be noted that you can combine the additional card and other offers from Flipkart and get it at a lower rate than the listed price.

4) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 Gaming Laptop

If you are looking for a Gaming Laptop under Rs.45,000 then this is the best deal you can get right now. The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H processor which is coupled with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM. The RAM is further upgradable to 32 GB using two soDIMM modules. It comes with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti Graphics Card with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM hence it can handle all the heavy games easily. The laptop packs 1TB storage and Windows 10 Home 64 Bit operating system comes pre-installed with it.

The regular selling price of this laptop is Rs.53,990 but in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can buy it just for Rs.43,990 which means that you are getting an additional discount of Rs.10,000. This offer can be further combined with the prime exclusive collected coupons and card offers available on Amazon India. You can buy the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 Gaming Laptop from the link given below.

5) Funko POP

Now if you are a fan of Funko Goodies, this is the right time to buy them. Funko POPs usually sell for Rs.1000 to Rs.1800 depending on the product you are buying. In the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, mostly every Funko Pop is available just for Rs.549. If you are a Flipkart Plus user you can get them for as low as 494 by paying using your super coins. So what are you waiting for? Go grab them from the link given below.

6) Apple iPhones

All the Apple fans out there will fall in love with this sale as every iPhone is getting a price cut on both Amazon and Flipkart. iPhone XR starts from Rs.42,999 on Amazon India and the Apple iPhone X that comes with A11 Bionic chip is all set to go on sale for Rs.44,999. You can also get an extra 4000 off on Flipkart using Axis Bank Debit Cards and Credit Cards and ICICI Bank Credit cards if you do a transaction of more than Rs.40,000 which means that you’ll be able to get them at a much lower rate.

Other iPhones such as the iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7 will also get a price cut on Flipkart tonight so keep an eye on that.

7) HyperX Gaming Accessories

When it comes to Gaming Accessories, there’s hardly any brand that can defeat HyperX in terms of quality. As the sale is on, mostly every HyperX Keyboard, Headset and Mouse are on a price cut. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro and Cloud II Headset which are usually being sold for a price of Rs.8000 to Rs.10,000 are available for Rs.5,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The HyperX Cloud Silver Headset is now being sold for Rs.3999 but its usual selling price is near 6.5k.

In addition to this Hyper X Alloy RGB Membrane Keyboard which is usually being sold for a price of Rs.3800 is now available just for Rs.2999. Furthermore, Other Gaming Keyboards and Mouse are also on a price cut and you can check them out by clicking the link below.

Wrapping Up:

It doesn’t end here. While these were the Top 7 deals explained in detail, we are adding a few other deals below so make sure you check them out. It is to be noted that the Mobile & Electronics Deals on Flipkart Big Billion Days go live from tonight (12 AM, 29th Septemeber 2019) and all the Amazon deals are already live. Flipkart Plus users can get Early Access from 8 PM tonight. The card offers can be applied to most of them so make sure you take full advantage of those additional discounts too.

Other Deals to checkout: