Honor V30 5G smartphone teased by the company; launch imminent

Huawei had confirmed that the Honor V30 series smartphone will come with support for 5G, thanks to the Kirin 990 SoC. Recently, a leaked image of the upcoming Honor V30 5G had surfaced online and now the Huawei Fan Club account on Weibo has also hinted at the phone’s arrival.

While the launch date is not yet confirmed, the leaks seems to be suggesting that the launch of the upcoming Honor V30 5G is not far away. The Weibo post teasing the arrival of the phone says that it will be sending out an Honor V30 5G phone to one of the commenters on the post.

The leaked image of the phone that revealed its frontside, showcasing that its display is surrounded by ultra-thin bezels. Also, the smartphone has a pill-shaped punch-hole housing the dual front-facing cameras at the top-left corner.

It could be featuring an AMOLED display with in-screen fingerprint reader and could also come with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Rumors have it that it could be featuring a round-shaped camera module on the rear with four cameras and LED flash.

The phone is speculated to come with Android 10 operating system and will be powered by 8 GB of RAM. However, it’s just a speculation at this point and nothing about the phone, expect for its chipset, has been confirmed yet.

Honor President George Zhao had already confirmed earlier this month that the Honor V30 5G will be equipped with Kirin 990 5G chipset and it will carry support for 5G connectivity. The handset is expected to release in the international markets as Honor Vera30.

