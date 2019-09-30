Google is replacing Play Music with YouTube Music in Android 10

Online music streaming market is highly competitive and every player in the market is trying to increase its market share. In line with that, Google has now started pre-installing its YouTube Music application.

From now onwards, Android 10 and Android 9 powered smartphones will come pre-installed with the YouTube Music app. This won’t be a new addition in the list of pre-installed Google maps but will actually be a replacement for the Google Play Music app.

Google official made an announcement about this through the official YouTube blog. However, the company has not yet specified which devices will have the app pre-installed, but has mentioned that the Pixel series will be included in this new move.

This also means that YouTube Music would be the default music player on these smartphones. For those who don’t get the YouTube Music application pre-installed, it can be installed through the Google Play Store.

Do note that the company is not discontinuing the Google Play Music app but its just that the app has now been replaced by YouTube Music just in terms of pre-installing it on devices. Just like the YouTube Music app, the Google Play Music also has a subscription tier, but has a different music library.

YouTube Music gives users access to the entire catalogue of music uploaded to the YouTube video streaming platform, giving both video and audio-only streaming for music tracks. In India, the YouTube Music has a free-tier that is ad-supported while the premium ad-free subscription starts at ₹99 per month.