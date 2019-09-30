More details about Pixel 4’s Motion Sense feature surface online

The Google Pixel 4 series smartphones are all set to launch on October 15, but leaks about the phones keep surfacing online. Now, details about the Pixel 4’s Motion Sense app that offers hands-free gestures have surfaced online.

As per the report, the Motion Sense feature from Google will work in 53 regions but unfortunately, India is not in the list. It has also been confirmed that the gestures will be compatible with around 23 apps, including Wink, Gaana Music, Hungama Music, JioSaavn, among others.

The list of supported apps includes some of the local Indian applications but the country is not listed among the regions where the Motion Sense feature will be supported. We’ll have to wait for the official launch event to know for sure.

The Project Soli-based gesture suite, called Motion Sense, will allow Pixel 4 users to interact with their phones without touching them. Several reports have shown how they can be used to control music, snooze alarms, silence calls, and more.

The use of this feature will be limited to a few countries initially because the system uses Project Soli radar system and thus, Google would need permission from relevant authorities to use it. Earlier this year, Google secured FCC permission to use Project Soli in its devices in the US.

