Oppo K5 pricing leaked online ahead of its launch on 10th October

OPPO has scheduled a launch event in China on 10th October where it will be launching its flagship Reno Ace smartphone. Recently, it was confirmed that the OPPO K5 will also get launched at the same event in China.

Now, ahead of the launch in a few days, pricing details about the OPPO K5 have leaked online. The 6 GB RAM model will go on sale for 1,799 Yuan (~$251) while the 8 GB RAM will be sold for 1,999 Yuan (~$277). It is also speculated that the company will give away OPPO MH135 earphones through a promotional offer for a limited period.

Earlier, the poster shared by the company reveals that the smartphone will come in three color options — Cyber Metal (Blue), Forest Fantasy (Green), and Polar Sunshine (White). While the pricing details of the 128 GB storage model has leaked, there’s no information available about the 8 GB + 256 GB model.

The OPPO K5 was recently certified by TENAA, which revealed its specifications. The phone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring a 64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, and 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and 2 MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device will come with a 32 MP snapper. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will be running Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6. It is expected to come with Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. The phone will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.