Sony Mobile has introduced a new budget smartphone under its Xperia branding — Sony Xperia 8 in Japan. The phone is priced at 50,000 yen (~$467 or ₹33,180) and will go on sale from late October in four color options — Gray, Black, Orange, and Blue.

The smartphone features a 6-inch Full HD+ display with 2560 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The device is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC with 4 GB of RAM.

It packs 64 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB. Coming to the camera setup, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the back.

The rear camera configuration consists of a 12 MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, EIS, and a secondary sensor of 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the phone has an 8 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

The handset runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 2760 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

Sony Xperia 8 Specifications

Display: 6-inch (2560 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 21:9 aspect ratio wide LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU RAM: 4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory External Storage: up to 512GB via microSD card

Android 9.0 Pie Rear Camera: 12 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, EIS, secondary 8 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom

8 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, Waterproof (IPX5 / IPX8), dust proof (IP6X)

Gray, Black, Orange, and Blue Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Pricing and Availability