Sony Xperia 8 with 6-inch FHD+ display, SD630 SoC, 4 GB RAM and dual rear cameras announced
Sony Mobile has introduced a new budget smartphone under its Xperia branding — Sony Xperia 8 in Japan. The phone is priced at 50,000 yen (~$467 or ₹33,180) and will go on sale from late October in four color options — Gray, Black, Orange, and Blue.
The smartphone features a 6-inch Full HD+ display with 2560 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The device is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC with 4 GB of RAM.
It packs 64 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB. Coming to the camera setup, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the back.
The rear camera configuration consists of a 12 MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, EIS, and a secondary sensor of 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the phone has an 8 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.
The handset runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 2760 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.
Sony Xperia 8 Specifications
- Display: 6-inch (2560 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 21:9 aspect ratio wide LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- CPU: 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB RAM
- Internal Storage: 64 GB internal memory
- External Storage: up to 512GB via microSD card
- OS: Android 9.0 Pie
- Rear Camera: 12 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, EIS, secondary 8 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom
- Front Camera: 8 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, Waterproof (IPX5 / IPX8), dust proof (IP6X)
- Colors: Gray, Black, Orange, and Blue
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port
- Battery: 2760 mAh battery with fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- Pricing: 50,000 yen (~$467 or ₹33,180)
- Availability: In Japan from this month