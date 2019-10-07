Xiaomi Mi Band 5 global variant to now come with NFC support

Xiaomi’s Mi Band fitness tracker have been very popular and thus to this, the company managed to become one of the leading wearables brands worldwide. Earlier this year, the company launched Mi Band 4, which recently got launched in India as Mi Smart Band 4.

The Mi Band 4 in China comes with support for NFC as well as microphone for voice-based commands. However, those feature went missing when the device started to roll out in other markets. As per the new report, this won’t be the case moving forward.

As per the report, the Mi Band 5 which is expected to launch next year will have support for NFC for the global variant as well. Huami CEO Wang Huang said that the company is co-working on multiple projects in a partnership and has already started working on next-generation Mi Band 5. He also added that the Mi Band 5 would be more “advanced and durable” than the current-generation model.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED touch-enabled color screen, offering a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels and a layer of a 2.5D curved glass on top. It can detect several activities such as running, jogging, cycling, and more. It comes packed with a 135 mAh battery which offers up to 15 days on a single charge on NFC and up to 20 days on the standard version.