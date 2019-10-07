Honor V30 and V30 Pro leak reveals punch-hole display, 60 MP camera and Kirin 990 SoC

After Huawei launched its Mate 30 series flagship smartphones last month, it’s now time for its sub-brand Honor to launch its own flagship lineup — Honor V30 and V30 Pro.

A new leak related to the smartphones reveals that it will come with a punch-hole display design and the render shared with the leak shows that the punch-hole is placed on the top-left corner, which houses the front-facing camera.

V30 single camera lcd punch hole.

4000mAh battery 22.5w SuperCharge

60 mp triple camera

Kirin 990

V30 Pro dual camera Oled punch hole

4200nAh battery 40w SuperCharge

60 mp quad camera

15w wireless charging

Kirin 990 5G#HonorV30 #HonorV30Pro pic.twitter.com/Txfi6h5kEJ — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) October 6, 2019

It also claims that the V30 will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging while the V30 Pro will come packed with a 4200 mAh battery and 40W SuperCharge fast charging support.

Both the smartphones will be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, as confirmed by the company’s president, however, the V30 will be a 4G-only model while the V30 Pro will be a 5G variant. It has also been confirmed that the V30 will feature an LCD display with a single punch-hole front camera.

The device will reportedly come with a triple-camera setup on the back which will feature a 60-megapixel snapper as the main sensor. On the other hand, the V30 Pro is said to have a quad-camera setup on the back with the same 60-megapixel primary sensor.

