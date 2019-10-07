Realme X2 Pro likely to get launched in China on 15th October

Realme is gearing up to launch its premium flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. While the company has confirmed the smartphone, it has not yet revealed the launch date.

However, a new report claims that the Realme X2 Pro smartphone could get launched in China on 15th October, as revealed by a Chinese reviewer. The image shows the venue and exact time of the launch event. Do note that this is not an invite but a picture of a wall, supposedly from the venue itself.

There’s also another image of an umbrella with all the highlighted features of the upcoming phone. It has been confirmed that the phone will feature a 90Hz display to offer fluid viewing experience while scrolling through apps, images or webpages.

The handset is expected offer a tall aspect ratio of 20:9, however, It remains to be seen whether the Realme X2 Pro features a notch-less display or a screen with waterdrop notch. As for the cameras, the smartphone will come with 64-megapixel quad cameras system, which will be coupled with 115-degree ultrawide lens along with a telephoto lens and a depth sensor. The X2 Pro will offer users with 20x hybrid zoom support.

The Realme X2 Pro will be powered by 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset along with up to 8 GB RAM. The handset may offer users with a maximum native storage of 256 GB and is expected to run Android 9 Pie OS coupled with ColorOS 6.1 user interface.

There’s a high possibility that this Realme X2 Pro could also get launched in the Indian market along with the Realme XT 730G. However, it remains to be seen if the phone comes to the Indian shores as X2 Pro or under a new monicker.

