Oppo K5 with 64 MP quad cameras to launch on 10th October in China

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has scheduled a launch event in China on 10th October where the company will be launching its flagship Reno Ace smartphone. Now today, it has confirmed that the OPPO K5 smartphone will also get launched at the same event.

The poster shared by the company reveals that the smartphone will come in three color options — Cyber Metal (Blue), Forest Fantasy (Green), and Polar Sunshine (White).

It also confirms that the K5 will feature a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64 MP primary sensor as well as an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. Ahead of its launch next month, the phone is now up for reservations in China through Jingdong Mall.

The OPPO K5 was recently certified by TENAA, which revealed its specifications. The phone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring a 64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, and 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and 2 MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device will come with a 32 MP snapper. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will be running Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6. It is expected to come with Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. The phone will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

