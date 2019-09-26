OnePlus reveals Android 10 update schedule for its smartphones

Hours before the official launch of OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones, the China-based company’s CEO Pete Lau has revealed the schedule for Android 10 update rollout for the OnePlus 6 and its predecessor OnePlus 5 series smartphones.

It has been confirmed that the official Android 10 for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users will be rolled out from the second quarter of 2020 in China. Also, the users of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T series phones will get the public beta update in late October in China while the stable build will be rolled out from November this year.

However, the company has not revealed when the updates will start rolling out to other markets. So, the official Android 10-based OxygenOS update timeline for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T phones still remains unknown.

The major difference between OxygenOS and HydrogenOS (for China) is that the HydrogenOS builds do not feature Google Play services.

The company has already started rolling out the new Android 10 stable update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones in some regions, including India. In China, the public beta version has been rolled out a couple of weeks ago while the stable build is expected to be available from November.

As said, OnePlus is all set to launch the 7T series smartphones in India today. Click here to know everything about the upcoming phones as well as to watch the event live.