Amazon unveils new Echo, Echo Buds, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio

At a launch event in the United States, online retail giant Amazon launched a few products under its Echo lineup. Here’s everything that the company announced, along with their features, pricing, and availability details.

Echo Buds

True wireless stereo earphones

Built-in Alexa voice commands

Active Noise Cancellation technology from Bose

IPX4 ratings for water and dust resistance

Bluetooth 5.0 Hands-Free Profile (HFP) support

Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming

The earbud weighs 7.6 grams while the case weighs 70 grams

5 hours of battery life

15 minutes charging can provide 2 hours of playback time

Price: $129

$129 Availability: Now on pre-orders; Sale from 30th October

All-new Echo

New fabric design

Improved sound with best all-in-one access to Alexa.

Premium speakers with 2.5″ woofer and 0.6″ tweeter powered by Dolby to play 360° audio

Voice control your music as well as adjust equalizer settings

Control smart home devices through voice control

Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Thousands of Alexa skills and counting, including booking a cab, ordering food, playing games, and more

Colors: Black, Grey, White

Black, Grey, White Price: Rs 9,999

Rs 9,999 Availability: Now on pre-order; sale from 16th October

Echo Dot with clock

LED display to show time, outdoor temperature, or timers

1.6″ speaker for audio output

Ask Alexa to set an alarm, tap the top to snooze

Light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night

Voice control for music and smart home devices

Designed to protect your privacy

Supports Alexa skills

Price: Rs 5,499

Rs 5,499 Availability: On pre-orders; Shipment from 16th October

Echo Studio