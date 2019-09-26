Amazon

Amazon unveils new Echo, Echo Buds, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio

By Jeet

At a launch event in the United States, online retail giant Amazon launched a few products under its Echo lineup. Here’s everything that the company announced, along with their features, pricing, and availability details.

Echo Buds

Amazon-Echo-Buds

  • True wireless stereo earphones
  • Built-in Alexa voice commands
  • Active Noise Cancellation technology from Bose
  • IPX4 ratings for water and dust resistance
  • Bluetooth 5.0 Hands-Free Profile (HFP) support
  • Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming
  • The earbud weighs 7.6 grams while the case weighs 70 grams
  • 5 hours of battery life
  • 15 minutes charging can provide 2 hours of playback time
  • Price: $129
  • Availability: Now on pre-orders; Sale from 30th October

All-new Echo

Amazon-Echo-3rd-Gen

  • New fabric design
  • Improved sound with best all-in-one access to Alexa.
  • Premium speakers with 2.5″ woofer and  0.6″ tweeter powered by Dolby to play 360° audio
  • Voice control your music as well as adjust equalizer settings
  • Control smart home devices through voice control
  • Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.
  • Thousands of Alexa skills and counting, including booking a cab, ordering food, playing games, and more
  • Colors: Black, Grey, White
  • Price: Rs 9,999
  • Availability: Now on pre-order; sale from 16th October

Echo Dot with clock

Echo-Dot-with-Clock

  • LED display to show time, outdoor temperature, or timers
  • 1.6″ speaker for audio output
  • Ask Alexa to set an alarm, tap the top to snooze
  • Light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night
  • Voice control for music and smart home devices
  • Designed to protect your privacy
  • Supports Alexa skills
  • Price: Rs 5,499
  • Availability: On pre-orders; Shipment from 16th October

Echo Studio

Amazon-Echo-Studio

  • Comes with 1″ tweeter, three 2″ mid-range speakers, and 5.25″ woofer
  • 24-bit DAC and a power amplifier with 100 kHz of bandwidth for high-res, lossless music playback
  • Can be paired with the Fire TV Stick 4K for audio playback with multi-channel sound
  • Supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio 5.1, and stereo audio
  • Voice control for music and smart home devices
  • Automatically senses the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback to deliver optimal sound
  • Designed to protect your privacy
  • Alexa skills
  • Price: Rs 22,999
  • Availability: Now on pre-order; Shipment from 7th November