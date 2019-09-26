Amazon unveils new Echo, Echo Buds, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio
At a launch event in the United States, online retail giant Amazon launched a few products under its Echo lineup. Here’s everything that the company announced, along with their features, pricing, and availability details.
Echo Buds
- True wireless stereo earphones
- Built-in Alexa voice commands
- Active Noise Cancellation technology from Bose
- IPX4 ratings for water and dust resistance
- Bluetooth 5.0 Hands-Free Profile (HFP) support
- Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming
- The earbud weighs 7.6 grams while the case weighs 70 grams
- 5 hours of battery life
- 15 minutes charging can provide 2 hours of playback time
- Price: $129
- Availability: Now on pre-orders; Sale from 30th October
All-new Echo
- New fabric design
- Improved sound with best all-in-one access to Alexa.
- Premium speakers with 2.5″ woofer and 0.6″ tweeter powered by Dolby to play 360° audio
- Voice control your music as well as adjust equalizer settings
- Control smart home devices through voice control
- Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.
- Thousands of Alexa skills and counting, including booking a cab, ordering food, playing games, and more
- Colors: Black, Grey, White
- Price: Rs 9,999
- Availability: Now on pre-order; sale from 16th October
Echo Dot with clock
- LED display to show time, outdoor temperature, or timers
- 1.6″ speaker for audio output
- Ask Alexa to set an alarm, tap the top to snooze
- Light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night
- Voice control for music and smart home devices
- Designed to protect your privacy
- Supports Alexa skills
- Price: Rs 5,499
- Availability: On pre-orders; Shipment from 16th October
Echo Studio
- Comes with 1″ tweeter, three 2″ mid-range speakers, and 5.25″ woofer
- 24-bit DAC and a power amplifier with 100 kHz of bandwidth for high-res, lossless music playback
- Can be paired with the Fire TV Stick 4K for audio playback with multi-channel sound
- Supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio 5.1, and stereo audio
- Voice control for music and smart home devices
- Automatically senses the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback to deliver optimal sound
- Designed to protect your privacy
- Alexa skills
- Price: Rs 22,999
- Availability: Now on pre-order; Shipment from 7th November