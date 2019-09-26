Samsung is working on a new entry-level Galaxy A smartphone

Samsung has launched quite a few devices under its Galaxy A-lineup and now the company seems to be working on a new entry-level smartphone under the same series.

As per the report, this upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone will have the model number SM-A015F and could be the most affordable phone in the A series. It is also being touted that the phone could be named Samsung Galaxy A5.

Further, the report mentions that the phone will come with a 5.7-inch display and 16 GB internal storage. Going by the numerical order of the A series, the Galaxy A5 would be placed below the Galaxy A10 as well as the recently launched Galaxy A10s.

It is likely to be running Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s own Samsung One UI on top. The phone is expected to have either Infinity-V or Infinity-U panel, similar to what we have seen on most modern Samsung phones.

With such positioning, the smartphone is expected to compete against the likes of the recently launched Redmi 8A smartphone from Xiaomi and the Realme C2. Currently, nothing much is known about this device but we’ll keep you posted as new information keeps surfacing online.

