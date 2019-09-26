After weeks of teasing the smartphone, OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 7T smartphone at a launch event in India, which is the successor of the OnePlus 7 launched a few months ago.

The OnePlus 7T comes with a triple-camera setup housed in a circular design on the back. Further, the phone has frosted matte finish, which the company says has been in the works for two years.

The smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with a feature called Chromatic Reading Mode which desaturates the colour to provide a more pleasant reading experience.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. It is powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and comes in two variants — 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, it features a triple camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, there’s also a 16-megapixel snapper.

Along with the Nightscape feature for the wide-angle sensor as well, the camera also comes with a new feature called Super Stable, which is basically an improved stabilisation mode. The company also announced OnePlus Cloud Storage and there will be an additional 50 GB of storage for the users for the first year.

The phone is running Android 10 operating system based OxygenOS which several India-focused feature such as categorising messages. The smartphone is powered by a 3800 mAh battery and ships with a 30W fast charger, which OnePlus dubs Warp Charge 30T.

The OnePlus 7T comes in two color options — Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver. As for the pricing, the 128 GB storage model costs Rs 37,999 while the 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The smartphone will go on sale in India via Amazon and OnePlus Store from 28th September.

OnePlus 7T Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core 7nm processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core 7nm processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 10 based on OxygenOS

Android 10 based on OxygenOS Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED fluid display with waterdrop notch and 20:9 aspect ratio

6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED fluid display with waterdrop notch and 20:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom

48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom Front Camera: 16-megapixel

16-megapixel Internal Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors: Glacier Blue, Frosted Silver

Glacier Blue, Frosted Silver Battery: 3800 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T

Pricing and Availability in India