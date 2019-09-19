Upcoming OnePlus 7T spotted on GeekBench with 8 GB RAM

OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone series — OnePlus 7T is all set to go official on 26th September along with the all-new OnePlus TV. While the company has already shared the renders of the upcoming smartphone, revealing its design, the phone has now been spotted on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing of the OnePlus 7T with model number HD1903 reveals that the phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and run on Android 10 with OxygenOS skin on top.

The benchmark results are slightly better than the OnePlus 7, which was expected given the upcoming device comes powered by the upgraded Snapdragon 855+ SoC. As for the scores, the OnePlus 7T managed to score 791 points in single-core and 2,855 in multi-core tests.

OnePlus 7T is expected to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It packs up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage that isn’t expandable.

As for the optics, the 7T will pack three sensors into the circular rear camera housing. The sensors will include a 48 MP f/1.6 main sensor, a 12 MP f/2.2 sensor with a 51 mm telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, and a 16 MP sensor that has a 17 mm ultra-wide-angle lens for 117-degree FOV.

The company has revealed that the new smartphones have a “4th-generation design” which features a matte finish on the glass. It is said that the latest version is even better with a “smooth matte surface” that has a “brilliant metallic radiance.”

Source