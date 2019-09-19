Earlier this month, HMD Global launched the Nokia 7.2 smartphone during the IFA 2019 in Berlin. Today, the Finland-based company has silently launched the same device in the Indian market.

The Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ PureDisplay having a dedicated PixelWorks display processor that converts SDR to HDR. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is an upgrade over its predecessor.

This one too comes with a triple rear camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP camera with Quad-Pixel technology and is paired with a 5 MP depth sensor and an 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera. It offers unique ZEISS bokeh styles – ZEISS Modern, ZEISS Swirl and ZEISS Smooth – that recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact and signature blur.

On the front side, the phone features a 20 MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, ZEISS optics. Being an Android One phone, the device runs Android 9 Pie OS and is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with AI-powered Adaptive Battery feature that promises 2-day battery life.

It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button that triggers a new feature called Google Assistant Ambient Mode. This allows you to check the weather, your to-do list, control your smart home devices, etc. without touching the phone.

The Nokia 7.2 comes in two color options — Cyan Green and Charcoal. The 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹18,599 while the 6 GB RAM model costs ₹19,599. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India from 23rd September.

Nokia 7.2 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 500nit brightness, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

6.39-inch Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 500nit brightness, 96% NTSC Color Gamut Rear Camera: 48 MP Quad Pixel rear camera with LED flash, f/1.79 aperture, ZEISS optics, an 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth sensor

48 MP Quad Pixel rear camera with LED flash, f/1.79 aperture, ZEISS optics, an 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 20 MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, ZEISS optics

20 MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, ZEISS optics Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C 2.0, and NFC

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C 2.0, and NFC Other: Fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button

Fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button Colors: Charcoal and Cyan Green

Charcoal and Cyan Green Battery: 3500 mAh with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability in India