Nokia 7.2 goes official in India; features SD660 SoC and 48 MP triple rear cameras

By Jeet

Earlier this month, HMD Global launched the Nokia 7.2 smartphone during the IFA 2019 in Berlin. Today, the Finland-based company has silently launched the same device in the Indian market.

The Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ PureDisplay having a dedicated PixelWorks display processor that converts SDR to HDR. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is an upgrade over its predecessor.

Nokia-7.2

This one too comes with a triple rear camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP camera with Quad-Pixel technology and is paired with a 5 MP depth sensor and an 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera. It offers unique ZEISS bokeh styles – ZEISS Modern, ZEISS Swirl and ZEISS Smooth – that recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact and signature blur.

On the front side, the phone features a 20 MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, ZEISS optics. Being an Android One phone, the device runs Android 9 Pie OS and is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with AI-powered Adaptive Battery feature that promises 2-day battery life.

It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button that triggers a new feature called Google Assistant Ambient Mode. This allows you to check the weather, your to-do list, control your smart home devices, etc. without touching the phone.

The Nokia 7.2 comes in two color options — Cyan Green and Charcoal. The 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹18,599 while the 6 GB RAM model costs ₹19,599. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India from 23rd September.

Nokia 7.2 Specifications

  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9 Pie
  • Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 500nit brightness, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP Quad Pixel rear camera with LED flash, f/1.79 aperture, ZEISS optics, an 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 20 MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, ZEISS optics
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C 2.0, and NFC
  • Other: Fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button
  • Colors: Charcoal and Cyan Green
  • Battery: 3500 mAh with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability in India

  • Price of 4 GB + 64 GB: ₹18,599
  • Price of 6 GB + 64GB: ₹19,599
  • Availability: From 23rd September