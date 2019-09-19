Redmi 8A all set to launch in India on 25th September

A couple of months ago, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7A smartphone in the Indian market and now the company is all set to launch its successor in India. Xiaomi has today confirmed that the Redmi 8A will be lunched in India on 25th September.

With this launch, India will be among the first countries, or maybe the first to get the Redmi 8A smartphone. The teaser shared by the company reveals a waterdrop notch on top of the display. Further, it also shows fast charging and highlights features like immersive viewing experience, Aura wave grip design and smooth multitasking.

The smartphone has already been certified by TENAA which reveals that it will come with a 6.2-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with 1520 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. On the back side, the device will come with a 12 MP camera sensor but on the front side, it will be equipped with an 8 MP snapper.

It could be launched in three variants — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage. We also expect the phone to have a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity. The device could come powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

