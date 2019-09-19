Google Research India, an artificial intelligence lab announced in Bengaluru

At its Google for India event today, the search engine giant has announced an artificial intelligence (AI) lab called Google Research India in Bengaluru.

The company has also revealed that the AI lab will partner with researchers across India and use the developments to enhance the apps and services it offers along with using the research in the field of healthcare and education. It will be a part of Google’s global network of researchers.

This new AI lab team will be led by computer scientist Dr. Manish Gupta and will also be joined by Prof. Milind Tambe as Director of AI for Social Good. The team will focus advancing fundamental computer science and AI research.

Further, it will also apply the research to tackle big problems in fields like healthcare, agriculture, and education. The company will also be using it to make apps and services for billions of people.

While announcing the launch, Jay Yagnik, Vice President and Google Fellow, Google AI said: “Artificial intelligence is opening up the next phase of technological advances. And with its world-class engineering talent, strong computer science programs and entrepreneurial drive, India has the potential to lead the way in using AI to tackle big challenges.

He also said that the company is also looking for partnering with the scientific research community and academic institutions in India. Google already has several AI research labs across the world, under its Google AI arm. The Bengaluru lab will be the first in India.