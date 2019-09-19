Google Spot platform aims to increase Google Pay’s offline presence

A couple of years back, Google launched a payments platform in India named Google Tez, which was later rebranded to Google Pay. Now, in order to increase offline payments for Google Pay, the company has today announced a new platform — Spot.

This new platform supports Javascript and HTML and lets merchants build customised experiences using Google Pay. At the Google for India event in Delhi, the company says that it requires nothing more than a “few lines of code”.

It is accompanied by Spot Cards, which are basically QR-Code and NFC-based payment cards. It lets customers gain direct access to the experience merchants have created.

Google has revealed that platforms like MakeMyTrip and UrbanClap have built their own Spot experiences. Smaller merchants, who cannot build their own experiences, can go to third parties to build a Spot.

The company has partnered with several companies, including Eat.Fit, MakeMyTrip, RedBus, Urban Clap and other companies for the Spot platform. Early access to the platform has been opened today, but more access is coming soon.

Coming to Google Pay, the company says that it now has 67 million users in India. Caesar Sengupta, General Manager and VP of Payments for Google said that bringing more Google Pay payments to offline areas is important for the company, since that accounts for a major part of the commerce, not just in India but worldwide.