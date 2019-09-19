Chinese tech giant Huawei has today finally unveiled its much-anticipated Huawei Mate 30 Pro flagship smartphone at a launch event in Munich, Germany. The launch of the company’s flagship smartphone comes at a time where it is currently in US’ entity list that prevents US companies from doing business with Huawei.

The Mate 30 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch Flex OLED display which curves around the edges of the device. It features 2400 x 1176 pixels screen resolution, 18.4:9 aspect ratio, and DCI-P3 HDR. The notch on the display is 26.6mm, smaller compared to the one on its predecessor at 33mm. Housed inside the notch is a 3D depth camera, ambient light and proximity sensor, standard camera sensor, and gesture sensor.

Since the display is curved, the company has ditched the power button and instead it relies on a new touch-sensitive solution. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Kirin 990 chipset. Huawei says that the phone has the “most advanced 5G antenna design” with 21 antennas in total and 14 of them are dedicated to 5G.

Coming to the camera configuration, it comes with a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 40-megapixel wide sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 3D depth sensor.

It is claimed to be the first phone with a “dedicated 40 MP Cine camera” that will shoot in 4K at 60 frames per second. It also has 4K HDR+ support as well. It can also record in slow-motion at speeds of up to 7680 fps when filming in 720p. On the front side, there’s a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The phone is also rated IP68, making it water and dust resistant. It runs the latest EMUI 10 which is based on Android 10 operating system. The company has confirmed that the phone will support both face unlock, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery which comes with support for 40W Super-Charging, 27W wireless charging, and Wireless Reverse Charging. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be available in Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green, Black, and Space Silver. There are two more options which comes with vegan leather finish — Green and Orange.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro costs €1,099 for 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model while the 5G variant with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage costs €1,199. The company has not yet revealed its availability details.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Specifications

CPU: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor

Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: EMUI 10 based on Android 10

EMUI 10 based on Android 10 Display: 6.53-inch Flex OLED display, 2400 x 1176 pixels screen resolution, 18.4:9 aspect ratio, and DCI-P3 HDR

6.53-inch Flex OLED display, 2400 x 1176 pixels screen resolution, 18.4:9 aspect ratio, and DCI-P3 HDR Rear Camera: 40-megapixel main wide sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture + 3D depth sensor

40-megapixel main wide sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture + 3D depth sensor Front Camera: 32 MP

32 MP Internal Storage: 256 GB (4G) and 512 GB (5G)

256 GB (4G) and 512 GB (5G) Connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C port Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance Colors: Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green, Black, and Space Silver; Green and Orange leather

Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green, Black, and Space Silver; Green and Orange leather Battery: 4500 mAh with 40W Huawei SuperCharge, 27W Wireless Quick Charge, and Wireless Reverse Charging

Pricing and Availability