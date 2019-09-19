Along with the Mate 30 Pro flagship smartphone, Huawei has also launched the Mate 30 standard edition. The phone shares several features with its bigger sibling but given that it’s a standard version, it is not as powerful as the Pro variant.

The smartphone comes with a 6.62 Full HD+ OLED FullView display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Anti Blue Light protection, DCI-P3 HDR and HDR10 support. Just like the Pro model, this one too is powered by Kirin 990 chipset manufactured using a 7nm+ EUV process with Mali-G76 MP16 GPU.

It comes with 8 GB RAM and packs 128 GB internal storage. There’s also an NM card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB. Unlike the Pro model with IP68 ratings, this one is rated IP53 for splash-proof.

Coming to the camera department, this one also has a quad-camera setup with a 40 MP Super Sensing camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 16 MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical and 30X digital zoom and a Laser focus camera.

On the front side, the device comes with a 24 MP RGB selfie camera for taking selfies and video calling. Like the Pro model, the Mate 30 is also running EMUI 10 which is based on Android 10 operating system. The phone is powered by a 4200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging as well as 27W wireless charging support.

The Huawei Mate 30 comes in Black, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green colors while there are also two more models with vegan leather finish — Orange and Forest Green. The phone’s pricing starts at €799 but the company has not yet revealed its availability details.

Huawei Mate 30 Specifications

8 GB

6.62 Full HD+ OLED FullView display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Anti Blue Light protection, DCI-P3 HDR and HDR10

6.62 Full HD+ OLED FullView display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Anti Blue Light protection, DCI-P3 HDR and HDR10 Rear Camera: 40 MP Super Sensing camera with f/1.8 aperture + 16 MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical, 30X digital zoom + Laser focus sensor

24 MP RGB selfie camera

Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C port

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, IP53 Splash-proof

Pricing and Availability