As expected, Xiaomi-backed Redmi has today launched a new upgraded variant of its flagship Redmi K20 Pro smartphone, dubbed as Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition. The major changes come in the form of chipset and memory configuration.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 Color Gamut, and 600 nits brightness. Under the hood, this new variant is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clocked at 2.96 GHz.

Another major upgrade comes in the form of memory configuration. The phone now comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. While the camera setup was expected to get an upgrade, it remains the same as the standard model.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens, an 8-megapixel secondary 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture, and a 13-megapixel 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture housed inside the pop-up mechanism. Just like the standard version, this Pro model also features a seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio chip.

Coming to the software, the smartphone runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging technology. Unlike the Redmi K20 Pro, the phone also comes with a 27W fast charger inside the box.

As for the pricing, the 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced at 2,699 Yuan (~$380) while the 8 GB + 512 GB variant costs 2,999 Yuan (~$423). The top-end model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage is priced at 3,199 Yuan. But, as a part of introductory offer, the phone will be available for a price of 2,999 Yuan, roughly $423.

