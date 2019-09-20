OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shares image of OnePlus TV metal stand

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching its OnePlus 7T series as well as the all new product category of smart TV with the OnePlus TV on 26th September. In order to build hype about the OnePlus TV, the company has been teasing features on social media.

In the latest teaser, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared the image of the OnePlus TV metal stand which will be holding the smart TV. The silver colored stand has a minimal design, which seems to be the case for the entire product.

Looking closely at the image, we can see a thin bezel of the OnePlus TV as well, along with the company’s logo. Along with the metal stand, the TV will also come with a swivel stand having carbon fiber finish, which was shared a couple of weeks ago.

Prior to that, the company had shared an image of the remote control for the OnePlus TV, which is powered by Bluetooth and comes with a minimal design.

The 55-inch QLED 4K HDR TV is confirmed to come running Android TV as the company believes that it is the only TV platform that would enable OnePlus to deliver its signature “Fast & Smooth” user experience. The company has promised that it will be getting software updates for at least three years.

Ahead of the launch, some of the key specifications of the OnePlus TV have leaked online. It reveals that the device will be powered by the MediaTek MT5670 chipset, which has not been launched by the company. It will be coupled with Mali-G51 GPU and 2 GB of RAM.

The OnePlus TV will go on sale in India through Amazon.in soon after its launch on 26th September. To know its pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for a few more days.

