Ahead of the launch of OnePlus TV later this month in India, the company’s CEO Pete Lau has shared an image of the remote controller that will come bundled with the television.

It’s clearly visible that the remote, which comes with a minimal design, features a USB Type-C port for charging. There are a few buttons on them, including the regular Android navigation buttons, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a OnePlus button and a blank button, likely to power ON/OFF.

Take a closer look. The power is in your hand! #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/TL5ymlOWIz — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 6, 2019

On the top area of the remote controller, there’s a touchpad type area, which is likely for easily navigating through the TV’s users interface. On the right side, there’s a button which very much resembles the volume rocker keys.

The 55-inch QLED 4K HDR TV is confirmed to come running Android TV as the company believes that it is the only TV platform that would enable OnePlus to deliver its signature “Fast & Smooth” user experience. The company has promised that it will be getting software updates for at least three years.

Ahead of the launch, some of the key specifications of the OnePlus TV have leaked online. It reveals that the device will be powered by the MediaTek MT5670 chipset, which has not been launched by the company. It will be coupled with Mali-G51 GPU and 2 GB of RAM.