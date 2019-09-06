Vivo

Vivo Z1x goes official in India; features SD712 SoC, 6 GB RAM, triple rear cameras and 32 MP front camera

By Jeet

After launching Vivo Z1 Pro in the Indian market in July this year, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has today launched its new Z-series smartphone in India — Vivo Z1x. The phone is re-branded version of the Vivo Z5 launched in China in July.

Vivo-Z1x

The Vivo Z1x sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ screen resolution and a small cut-out on the top which has been marketed by Vivo as Halo notch. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that can unlock the device in just 0.48 seconds, claims Vivo.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor, along with 6GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot allowing users to further expand the storage capacity.

Coming to the cameras, there’s a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with 8-megapixel AI ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth-sensing unit for portrait shots.

For selfies and video calling, there’s a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The phone boots Android 9 Pie-based FunTouchOS and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

The Vivo Z1x comes in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple colors and is priced at ₹16,990 for the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage version. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model costs ₹18,990 and both the models will go on sale from 13th September via Flipkart and Vivo Online Store.

Vivo Z1x Specifications

  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS
  • Display: 6.38-inch 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display, 103% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, SCHOTT Xensation Glass protection
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture for portrait shots
  • Front Camera: 32 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C
  • Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Black
  • Battery: 4500 mAh with 22.5W fast charging and reverse charging

Pricing and Availability in India

  • Price of 64 GB storage model: ₹16,990
  • Price of 128 GB storage model: ₹18,990
  • Availability: From 13th September in India