Vivo Z1x goes official in India; features SD712 SoC, 6 GB RAM, triple rear cameras and 32 MP front camera

After launching Vivo Z1 Pro in the Indian market in July this year, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has today launched its new Z-series smartphone in India — Vivo Z1x. The phone is re-branded version of the Vivo Z5 launched in China in July.

The Vivo Z1x sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ screen resolution and a small cut-out on the top which has been marketed by Vivo as Halo notch. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that can unlock the device in just 0.48 seconds, claims Vivo.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor, along with 6GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot allowing users to further expand the storage capacity.

Coming to the cameras, there’s a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with 8-megapixel AI ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth-sensing unit for portrait shots.

For selfies and video calling, there’s a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The phone boots Android 9 Pie-based FunTouchOS and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

The Vivo Z1x comes in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple colors and is priced at ₹16,990 for the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage version. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model costs ₹18,990 and both the models will go on sale from 13th September via Flipkart and Vivo Online Store.

Vivo Z1x Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor

RAM: 6 GB

Operating System: Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS

Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS Display: 6.38-inch 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display, 103% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, SCHOTT Xensation Glass protection

Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture for portrait shots

Front Camera: 32 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

Colors: Black

Battery: 4500 mAh with 22.5W fast charging and reverse charging

Pricing and Availability in India