Xiaomi India claims to have sold 10 crore smartphones in five years

Xiaomi has demonstrated a significant growth in the Indian smartphone market share. Within a few years of entering the Indian market, the Chinese company has now become a dominant player in India, dethroning South Korea-based Samsung.

Now, the company has today announced that it has shipped more than 10 crore smartphones in India in the last five years. Commenting on this, Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, said:

“It’s a testament to the love we have received from millions of Mi Fans since our inception. There have been brands who entered the market before us, yet are nowhere close to the astounding feat we have achieved…I am extremely thankful to our 100 million smartphone users and we promise to keep working hard on delivering impeccable user experience across product, after sales and retail verticals.”

According to the data from International Data Corporation (IDC), This milestone has been achieved in the period starting Q3 2014 till July 2019.

Xiaomi has also revealed that its Redmi A series as well as the Redmi Note series have been two of the most popular smartphone lineups in the country.

For those who are unaware, Xiaomi has been the leading smartphone brand in India since the past eight quarters. In Q2 2019, the company had a market share of 28.3 percent and during the same period, Redmi 6A and Redmi Note 7 Pro were the best-selling smartphones in the industry.